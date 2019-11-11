Photo credit: Shutterstock

HBO has yet to confirm the 2020 return date. However, on a recent episode of The Adam Carolla Show podcast, Adam Carolla revealed that Larry told him that new episodes were coming n early 2020. “He said that ‘I think Curb’ is coming out in January,” Adam told listeners. The podcaster also revealed that he and Larry recently met at Comedy Central’s taping of The Roast of Alec Baldwin and that the Curb creator opened up about season 10 on a phone call.