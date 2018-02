Courtland was busted by cops and arrested on February 22nd and after spending the weekend locked up, he was released on Monday, February 26th, at 12:57 pm, RadarOnline.com confirmed with the Brunswick County Jail.

Following his release, Courtland took to Twitter! "Dear God..... Thank you," he tweeted on February 26th. As Radar previously reported Courtland was arrested for “possession with intent to manufacture or sell a schedule III controlled substance,” and for a parole violation. As soon as he was released he claimed that the situation was a “misunderstanding,” and he was wrongly arrested.

Courtland is expecting a baby boy in March with his wife, Lindsey Frazier.

His ex-wife, Jenelle, is dealing with drama of her own!

As for Jenelle, her future with the show remains unknown.

Jenelle's current husband and Courtland's former cell mate in prision, David Eason, was fired from the MTV reality show following his homophobic Twitter rant.