Teen Mom 2 dad was arrested on February 25th for striking fixtures while driving on a highway. Myrtle Beach Police Department told RadarOnline.com that thedad was arrested on February 25th for striking fixtures while driving on a highway.

“He hit fixtures and left the scene,” a spokesperson for the police department told the site.

Adding, “He didn’t wait for officers and kept driving.”

Nathan was issued a ticket and was arrested for the crime.

A spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach police department told Radar he was released on 5:30am on a $464 bond.

Jenelle and Nathan share one son together, Kaiser. The two were on-and-off for years before ending their engagement.

As for Jenelle, the mother-of-three has had a rocky week as her current husband, David Eason, got fired from the MTV reality show following his homophobic rant.