I am the luckiest man in the world! You are like an angel so beautiful and sweet! I couldn't be any more proud of you than I am today, it's really amazing to have a wife that I can learn from and look up to. I hope to be half the person you are someday, from being a great parent to just being a role model in general! Thank you for being the best you can be for our family, for yourself and for all the people out there who can admire the beautiful person who you have become! I love you so much babe!

A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Jan 16, 2018 at 5:00pm PST