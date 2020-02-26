Photo credit: MTV

Another incident allegedly occurred in late October 2019 when she traveled to New York City, without telling David. David allegedly accused Jenelle of cheating on him and sent a photo of an unknown man, threatening to hurt him. According to the documents, Jenelle wrote, "He said, 'This is your new boyfriend. I'm going to break his neck and feed you his head.'" He allegedly also texted her, "My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this."