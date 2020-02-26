Jenelle Evans and David Eason might have welcomed a new furry friend on the land. The fired Teen Mom 2 stars were spotted together buying pet supplies just weeks after getting back together.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jenelle Evans and David Eason might have welcomed a new furry friend on the land. The fired Teen Mom 2 stars were spotted together buying pet supplies just weeks after getting back together.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!