According to the site, the 32-year-old was caught by the cops for “possession with intent to manufacture/sell a schedule III controlled substance,” on February 22, 2018.

According to the jail, Courtland was being held without bail and his court date is scheduled for February 26, 2018.

A Schedule III substance includes “Ketamine, Anabolic Steroids, some Barbiturates,” according to the Brunswick County Jail. Jenelle's ex-husband was locked up in the Brunswick County Jail in North Carolina for the drug violation and for a parole violation.

Recently, Courtland married his baby mama, Lindsey Frazier and they are expecting a baby boy together in March.

Before Jenelle ended up marrying David Eason in September 2017, he shared a cell with Courtland in prison.

It's been a hectic week for Jenelle as her husband, David, got fired from Teen Mom 2 following his homophobic rant on Twitter. It was reported that the network is still trying to determine her future on the reality series, but according to a Radar insider, she is considering quitting.