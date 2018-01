According to court documents obtained by the site from Magisterial District Court for Allegheny County, the 28-year-old was arrested on January 10th.

Police Chief Richard Deliman for the McKees Rocks Police Department exclusively told Radar, “We received complaints there was a meth lab operated out of an apartment."

Adding, "We obtained a search warrant and when we went to serve the warrant, Kieffer was there. There was a strong chemical smell. We saw the materials used in making meth.”

He was charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver, possession of substances for methamphetamine, waste in manufacture of methamphetamine, possession and prohibited acts.

The reality star's bond is $50,000 and he is currently unable to post bail. He had a court hearing for the charges at 10am.

Kieffer surprised fans and returned to the MTV small screen to star in Jenelle's special, Teen Mom 2: The Ex Files.

He dated Jenelle for years and was on the MTV series during the first four seasons.