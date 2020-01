Photo credit: MTV

An email from a member of the XJ Beauty team, which was posted on Reddit, claimed their relationship with JE Cosmetics ended. After the email surfaced, Jenelle took to her Instagram Story to respond. “Due to the issues with the other company we were working with, we have decided to cut ties. We are sorry for anyone not happy with their kits. We will be doing meet and greet/giveaways for the kits while coming up with new products.” Shortly after the launch, the eyebrow kit received many bad reviews, some which were videos.