Jenelle Evans NOT Filming For 'Teen Mom 2' Following David Eason's Firing

“No cameras were at Jenelle’s house after David got fired or the next day and there were no plans to resume filming anytime soon,” an insider said.

Adding, “MTV is having meetings all week to discuss the situation, trying to figure out if they are going to fire Jenelle or not.”

As previously reported, David was fired from Teen Mom 2 following his homophobic Twitter rant from earlier this week.

MTV released a statement late Tuesday night reading, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him."

Following her husband's firing, Jenelle is now considering quitting. “Jenelle wants to quit the show because she says David is her husband and she has to support him,” a second source told Radar.

Adding, “She said that she was a team with David, but she’s also sick and tired of all of the negativity that gets put out there about her. She feels so hated by all of the other girls.”



Shortly before MTV announced they have fired David, Jenelle attempted to apologize for her husband's actions. “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on. David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left," she said in a statement.

She concluded, ""We are sorry for the comments that were made.”