'Absolutely Disturbed!' 'Teen Mom' Cast Reacts To Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason's Homophobic Rant

Chelsea Houska's dad, Randy Houska, took to Twitter to suggest users report David's Twitter. "I suggest you all report @davideportcity to @Twitter for the racist, homophobic hateful garbage he is posting," he wrote. Adding, "Being an intolerant, homophobic racist is not being 'radical'. It is being stupid."

Farrah Abraham responded by retweeting a fan's tweet which reads, "If they fired @F1abraham they should fire David and Jenelle! Homophobia is not acceptable! #FireJenelle."

Farrah's ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, is no longer on the show, but he still didn't hold back his thoughts! "This is not the example we should be setting for our youth. I have many trustworthy and hardworking individuals that are Gay and Lesbians. They are outstanding individuals. I proud to have them on my team. This is actually embarrassing to see someone say this. #TeenMomOG #LGBT," he tweeted.

Leah Messer responded to a fan regarding Jenelle and David's future on the show writing, "They need HELP! Something needs to happen! This is all disturbing to say they least, but not surprising!"

Leah's ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, is one to stay away from the MTV drama, but he didn't hold back this time! "What a f*****g idiot that's all I'm saying." He added, "I mean I have a pretty good idea how to fix s**t. Why [doesn't] everyone ban together and say f**k filming another damn thing till they cut to people loose from the show.. @TM2LeahDawn @KailLowry."

"I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents," Kailyn Lowry wrote on Twitter. She added, "People are removed from shows for comments like that," and "I just do not understand how the network is allowing them to get away with this."

Chelsea retweeted Kail's tweet, "I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents."