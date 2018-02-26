REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Too Far?

Jenelle Evans' Husband Shares Disturbing Photos Of Kaiser Holding A Gun After Florida Shooting Comments

February 26, 2018 13:52PM

The former 'TM2' spouse was fired last week from the reality series.

Just when you think the drama for Jenelle Evans and David Eason was coming to an end! The Teen Mom 2 star’s husband shared disturbing photos of her young son, Kaiser, holding a toy gun weeks after the two received backlash for their photos and comments following the Florida school massacre. RadarOnline.com exclusively learned how Jenelle’s second baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, feels about the photos.

Jenelle Evans' Husband Shares Disturbing Photos Of Kaiser Holding A Gun After Florida Shooting Comments

Back to intro
1/7
The former reality star shared these photos of the 3-year-old.
Kaiser appears to be holding a toy gun in the photos.
However, Jenelle's second baby daddy and ex, Nathan, doesn't approve! “He does not support that,” an insider told RadarOnline.com.
“That is something they should discuss with him first. Nathan doesn’t even allow Kaiser to watch cartoons with guns. He is too young to understand the dangers of guns.”
Recently, Jenelle and David received a lot of backlash following their gun photos posted on Valentine's Day, which was the same day as the tragic Florida school shooting. The mother-of-three tweeted, "bad timing," following the backlash. 
As fans may know, following his homophobic Twitter rant last week, MTV fired David from the show.
What do you think of David's photos of Kaiser? Let us know your thoughts!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE