Too Far?
Jenelle Evans' Husband Shares Disturbing Photos Of Kaiser Holding A Gun After Florida Shooting Comments
The former 'TM2' spouse was fired last week from the reality series.
Just when you think the drama for Jenelle Evans and David Eason was coming to an end! The Teen Mom 2 star’s husband shared disturbing photos of her young son, Kaiser, holding a toy gun weeks after the two received backlash for their photos and comments following the Florida school massacre. RadarOnline.com exclusively learned how Jenelle’s second baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, feels about the photos.
