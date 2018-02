Jenelle took to her Instagram to promote the food company, Blue Apron.

Shortly after the video, users took to Twitter to slam Blue Apron for having the reality star as an advertiser.

One user wrote, "Sorry @blueapron, I will NOT buy anything from your company since you have Jenelle Evans advertising for you." Another one added, "By @blueapron having Jenelle Evans as an advertiser for your company is a bad idea. She's a drug addict who abuses her kids in TV. You just lost my business. Good job. I won't be the only one. #blueapron #teenmom."

And Blue Apron was quick to listen! The company replied to multiple tweets writing, "Thanks for reaching out. We will no longer be advertising with Jenelle."

After announcing the company parted ways with the reality star they received a lot of praise. One user tweeted, "I will restart my meal plan order because you listened and did the right thing. Thank you @blueapron." Another user wrote, "You just earned yourself a new customer!"