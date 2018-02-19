REALITY TV
Bombshell Confession

Jenelle Evans Admits To Drug Use While She Was PREGNANT

February 19, 2018 13:24PM

Plus, the 'Teen Mom 2' star confesses CPS has been to her house around '30 times.'

Jenelle Evans didn’t hold back during her podcast interview! The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about the shocking allegations from last year about her testing positive for THC in her system before giving birth, as well as the claims her newborn daughter, Ensley, did as well.



The mother-of-three appeared on Vince Russo's podcast and revealed the truth about the allegations made by her second baby daddy, Nathan Griffith's mom, Doris Davidson.
Back in September 2017, Doris filed an emergency request for full custody of Jenelle and Nathan's son Kaiser, 3, on September 1, 2017, begging a judge to let the toddler live with her full-time.
“Upon the birth of Ensley, the newborn tested positive for marijuana,” Nathan's mother wrote in North Carolina’s New Hanover County documents that RadarOnline. com reported back in September 2017. “DSS became involved due to Ensley testing positive for marijuana and opened an investigation. Upon information and belief, both Plaintiff and David had positive drug screens for marijuana.”
This past week, Jenelle went on Vince Russo's podcast to talk about the claims. "I'm not going to lie about that. I tested positive for THC and Ensley did not test positive. I did. So CPS were like, I was in the hospital, they said 'Did you smoke when you were pregnant?' I said, 'I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every 5 mins, I can't even eat.' And they said, 'Okay some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information.' And after I had Ensley they said CPS will just come by to do a well check since you tested positive. They came and did a well checkup, everything is fine. They closed the case."
She added, "So people like Nathan's mom are still trying to file for custody and bringing up old stuff from my past. Like I said, CPS has been here like 30 times, not just for that, but for haters online saying that I abuse my kids. So they came and checked on that. Today a cop came."
