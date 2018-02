Jenelle went on Vince Russo's podcast this past weekend and didn't hold back about her on-going feud with Kail.

"She's trying make publicity of herself, 'you guys I just cancelled my surgery,' 'you guys I'm making a YouTube channel,' like she is trying so hard! I'm like, at the end of the day, we all work on the same show, for me to ask you to apologize to me for so many years it's like you would think everyone would squash the b******t," she said.

Adding, "At one point all the girls came up to me, Leah Kail, and Chelsea, they all asked me, this was years back like our third year of shooting, and they were like, 'you are the only one producers will listen to, you're the only one that has a voice can you please talk to them.' It was about like payments or something or scenes, or seeing the trailer. I'm like yeah 'I'll talk to them.' So I mean, why are we all against each other? I just don't get it, I don't get where it came from with Leah, I think, Kail like I said, is just too jealous to get over it."

But Kail wasn't the only one Jenelle discussed! She also brought up the reunion taping drama which occurred in October 2017. The mother-of-three accused Leah of turning her back on her because of Kail.

"It's just with [Kail] it's about attention and then you got Leah following. Me and Leah were fine from the beginning, always have been fine and recently, I don't know Kail put her up to doing this podcast and Leah has completely turned on me and Briana...and we have no idea why," Jenelle said. At the reunion, it seems like the girls attempted to squash any tension. "Briana was like 'Leah why are you being so stand offish toward me?' and Leah responded literally and said 'Because Kail will get mad at me.' And Im like wow you're really going to go based off what someone told you? She's going to say jump and you're going to say how high?"

After the podcast, Kail responded via Twitter with laughing emojis.