Bump is out and about! Fans started freaking out after seeing THIS photo of Jenelle's baby bump.

But don't expect to see a mini Jenelle or David running around! The photo was from her pregnancy with their first child together.

Jenelle gave birth to their daughter, Ensley Jolie, in late January of 2017.

After posting the bump photos, fans thought she was pregnant...again! "Girlllllll I was about to be mad excited when I saw that baby bump on your snap. But then I saw it was from your memories," a user wrote.

Jenelle replied, "Hahaha no more babies here!!!" Oh man!