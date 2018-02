"So yeah everyone is saying I'm pregnant lately. I'm not pregnant," Jenelle stated.

The mother-of-three explained that due to her hernia surgery, she has experienced bloating which resulted in...pregnancy rumors.

She said, "When you have a hernia, you're stomach gets bloated it hurts sometimes it gets swollen it gives you that kangaroo pouch and you can have a lot of GI issues, cramping or whatever."

"They were like 'oh she has a little bloat to her, she must be pregnant!' I'm like okay, we will see when Spring time comes and in June, I'm scuba diving with my scuba class," she said. "You're not allowed to scuba dive when you're pregnant."