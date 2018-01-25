REALITY TV
'I See A Baby Bump!'

Fans Are Convinced Jenelle Evans Is Pregnant Again After Seeing THESE Photos

January 25, 2018 11:08AM

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star already has three kids!

Jenelle Evans just celebrated her youngest child Ensley’s first birthday, but could she already have another baby on the way? Fans are convinced of just that after Jenelle posted a pic of her, Ensley, and her husband David Eason, in which she appears to have a slight bump! Click through to see the photo and decide for yourself.

Fans Are Convinced Jenelle Evans Is Pregnant Again After Seeing THESE Photos

Jenelle posted this adorable pic of her and David kneeling next to Ensley, who’s eating her first “smash cake” in honor of her first birthday! “May all your birthday wishes come true, my princess,” Jenelle wrote. However, fans weren’t paying attention to Ensley.
“Is that a baby bump I see?” one fan commented, while another wrote, “She’s def prego!”
Some fans noted that with three babies under her belt, Jenelle’s body has changed over the years. “It might just be that she’s had 3 kids and your body changes after that. If she is pregnant, good for her. She’s healthy and happy,” a fan commented.
Still, the overwhelming response was suspicion that Jenelle’s expecting! “That def looks like a baby bump,” a fan wrote. “Omg are you pregnant again?” asked another.
Jenelle already has three kids, sons Jace and Kaiser and daughter Ensley. David has two children, son Kaden and daughter Maryssa, from previous relationships.
