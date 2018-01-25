'I See A Baby Bump!'
Fans Are Convinced Jenelle Evans Is Pregnant Again After Seeing THESE Photos
The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star already has three kids!
Jenelle Evans just celebrated her youngest child Ensley’s first birthday, but could she already have another baby on the way? Fans are convinced of just that after Jenelle posted a pic of her, Ensley, and her husband David Eason, in which she appears to have a slight bump! Click through to see the photo and decide for yourself.
2 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!