Dr. Natalie explained that intermittent fasting could help those who were obese or had Type 2 diabetes, which could have negative effects on your health in the long-run. “I think more in its infancy is the stuff about longevity and Alzheimer’s, and, you know, maybe it has a role in treating or managing chronic disease and cancer,” Dr. Natalie explained. “There are no large trials of any of those things, but mechanistically it’s a very interesting, hot topic right now.”