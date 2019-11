Photo credit: Shutterstock

Understandably, Everly is looking forward to becoming a big sister. The Step Up actress admitted that her eldest child shares the exciting news with everyone that she encounters. “She is going around lifting up my shirt to literally anyone, and goes, ‘I’m going to be a big sister! Did you know there’s a baby in my mommy’s belly? Do you want to touch it?’” Jenna relayed. “She will just lift up my shirt. She kisses [my belly].”