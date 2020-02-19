Congratulations to pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee! On Tuesday, February 18, the couple announced that they are engaged nearly five months after revealing that they are expecting their first child together.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Congratulations to pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee! On Tuesday, February 18, the couple announced that they are engaged nearly five months after revealing that they are expecting their first child together.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!