Yikes!
Jenna Jameson Faces Backlash Over A Breastfeeding Photo With Daughter Batel
The former porn star gave birth to her third child last year.
Still? Jenna Jameson fans were quite critical of the fact that she posts photos of herself nursing her 10-month-old daughter, Batel. Since she was born, Jenna has seemingly campaigned to normalize breastfeeding, posting photos of her daughter breastfeeding on social media on quite a regular basis.
1 of 6
3 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!