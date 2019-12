Photo credit: Jenna Jameson Instagram

She temporarily abandoned the diet in May 2019 when she moved to Hawaii. "Let’s talk jumping back on the wagon after losing control and eating like a crazed banshee. We all do it. There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness bada**es do it. But how do we get the wherewithal to begin again? For me, it comes in the form of wanting to feel my best. I know I’m not perfect and my willpower isn’t ironclad, but I DO know I will never give up!" she wrote on a before-and-after photo on social media at the time.