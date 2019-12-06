trending in HEALTH
Jenna Jameson is living her best carb-filled life. The former adult film star revealed on December 5 that after nearly two years of following the ketogenic diet, she took a break and gained 20 pounds. Jenna, 45, considered herself a “keto queen,” and lost over 80 pounds in six months when she embarked on the low-carb journey.
Thinking about cutting my hair... what do you think? Wig by @davedscissorhands
Hey guys! Big heads up! Just listed so many things on my poshmark from when I was a bit thicker 👏🏻 I’ve also restocked my amazing tushy jeans!!! Click the link in my bio and go shop! #sahm #workingmomlife ps- thanks for your support! I love you so much and I’m so grateful for you!
Been quite under the weather this week. Having a toddler bring home bugs is not easy! She kicks the sickies quickly because she is breastfeeding and I produce the antibodies she needs, but mama hangs onto it for SO long. I swear I’m going to prepare a shot of my own breast milk to see if it works it’s magic on me 🤣 #normalizebreastfeeding
Here we go. #mondaymotivation 👏🏻 let’s talk plateaus. I have hit several periods of zero movement on the scale. This is normal! Our body goes through ebb and flows with hormones, water weight, and frankly, having to poop. 🤷🏼♀️ but what do you do if you don’t see progress for weeks or even months? Well, here’s what I do. First, I cut dairy. Dairy can be problematic for people because they over do it! Cut it and it usually kickstarts weight loss again. Intermittent fasting will definitely help you over a plateau. My fasting schedule is quite simple... I eat hearty, healthy keto meals from 11am -6pm. Then I fast. It’s important to listen to your body and adjust your fasting accordingly. Lastly, stop eating foods that effect you negatively. There are certain foods that are keto, that just don’t sit well with me. For me, almond flour can really mess with my tummy. Not sure why. I feel bloated and yucky if I indulge. So I rarely eat it. Moral of this post, connect to your body... listen closely and adjust. You’ve got this 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #beforeandafterweightloss #weightloss #intermittentfasting #weightlosstransformation #mombodytransformation #beforeandafter #keto #ketodiet #ketotransformation
What do I do when I gain a few pounds? (Yes I’ve gained 5) my first feelings are disappointment. I’ve decided I’m going to change that way of thinking. How can I be disappointed in this amazing intricate body that god created, this body that gave me Batel, this body that is my vessel. That’s fought through all the abuse I’ve put it through in the past. This body deserves praise and honor. So today and forevermore I will never feel disappointed in my body for working the way god intended. I am grateful to her. Leggings by @live4nowfitness #bodypositive #ketotransformation ##intermittentfasting #keto #selflove
