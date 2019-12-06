trending in HEALTH

Jenna Jameson is living her best carb-filled life. The former adult film star revealed on December 5 that after nearly two years of following the ketogenic diet, she took a break and gained 20 pounds. Jenna, 45, considered herself a “keto queen,” and lost over 80 pounds in six months when she embarked on the low-carb journey.

