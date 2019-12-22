Jenni “JWoww” Farley is celebrating a big one. The Jersey Shore star, 33, honored her boyfriend Zack Carpinello’s 25 birthday on Saturday, December 21, with a dinner with fellow costars Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.
