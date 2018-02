The Leftovers star was showing love to his four-legged friends! He began an Instagram post with, “Texas!!! ⭐ Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive .”

Though his relationship with one of America’s Sweethearts has gone down the drain, Justin seemed to be in a remarkably good mood as he cradled adorable pups from the Austin Pets Alive organization, to which he donated $10,000 last year.

Adding several other adorable images of himself with the dogs, he continued to praise the organization in the post, writing “I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats. I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pit bull.”

Clearly dogs have meant a lot to Justin, especially since he and Jennifer have parented three pups together, which begs the question: who’s going to get custody

Another question has remained, though. When will Justin speak out for real about his break-up from Jennifer? Just days after announcing their split, he canceled an appearance he had scheduled on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

But Justin won’t be able to lay low for too long, since he has not one, but THREE films coming out this year, and his newest series, Mute, just premiered on Netflix.