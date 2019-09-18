Jennifer Aniston may be one of the best actresses of her generation, but the road to the top was not easy. As a young and upcoming actress in Hollywood in the late ’80s and early ’90s, she was starting at the bottom. One of her most career-defining moments was starring as spoiled rich girl-turned-poor Rachel Green on NBC’s Friends. According to author Saul Austerlitz‘s new book, Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era, the sitcom star was told to lose weight if she ever wanted to make it in Hollywood.