Jennifer Aniston Meets Ex-Husband Brad Pitt's Kids: ‘They’re So Sweet!’

January 24, 2018 15:30PM

Her bond with his children has left him delighted and baby momma Angelina fuming.

Should Angelina Jolie be concerned?  After what was supposed to be a quick drop off at his place, In Touch Weekly reported that Jennifer Aniston decided to go inside ex-husband Brad Pitt’s house and spend some quality time with his children!  Click-through for all the details.

Over the past year, Jennifer and Brad’s friendship has started to develop again, as she has confided in him about issues like her troubled marriage to Justin Theroux.
Their bond has also strengthened due to a mutual love of decorating, which is why Jennifer stopped by his home in Los Angeles one afternoon to drop off a book on interior design.  What she didn’t expect was to spend a fun-filled day with four of his six children he shares with ex Angelina: Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.  
Brad’s kids were playing outside when Jen showed up with her book.  “Taking the situation in stride, Brad casually introduced them to her as they played,” claimed an insider.  Then, they all went inside as Brad poured his kids some lemonade and Jennifer and him drank water.  
A source alleged that, “Jennifer was taken by how kind, well-mannered and unaffected they seemed.”  She was most impressed by one of the Jolie-Pitt’s during her trip: Knox.  “She especially got a kick out of Knox, who is the spitting image of a young Brad,” claimed the same source.
This trip could be one of many, as the source claimed that Jen "only stayed for about an hour but told the kids what a pleasure it was to meet them and extended an invite to them to come over sometime.”  If that doesn’t work, she opted for another solution.  “Or they could go for a walk in the park someday and get some burgers and ice cream,” continued the source.
So where does Angelina stand in all of this?  Not good, according to the source.  “No woman gets under Angie’s skin like Jen,” claimed an insider.  “She’s absolutely livid that Jen has come back into Brad’s life in such a major way.  She’s the kids mother!”  
Is this a reverse situation of what happened over a decade ago, where Jen was on the outs with Brad and Angie was in, only this time its the other way around?  Although their divorce is almost finalized, a source claims that Angelina is a little jealous where Brad is concerned.  “While their divorce and child custody agreement is closer than ever to being signed, Angelina, who thrives on being in control, hasn’t been totally able to let go of Brad,” an insider alleged.  “She’s lonely and misses him.”
Angelina may need to think of that as just a thought for now, as Brad and Jen’s friendship is its closest its been in years.  “Her meeting with the children is a clear indication that he wants to share every part of his life with the woman who will always be his greatest love- his soulmate,” claimed an insider.
Do you think Brad is wrong for letting Jennifer hang around his kids?  Sound off in the comments! 

