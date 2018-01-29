COUPLES
What Divorce?

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reunite For Sunday Church Service — See The Pics!

January 29, 2018 15:41PM

The couple continues to put on a good front for the sake of their kids.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s marriage be over, but the couple is still putting on a good front for the sake of their kids! On Sunday, the couple attended church together with their children, even though they arrived and left separately. Click through to see the pics!

Ben looked a little bleary eyed as he arrived for the Sunday service. The Justice League actor is continuing to receive treatment for alcohol and substance abuse, a source recently confirmed to Us Weekly.
Meanwhile, Jen arrived separately with two of the couple’s three children, Seraphina and Samuel.
The actress recently told news.com.au that she “would not have chosen this life for myself or my kids.” “I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through,” she admitted.
Since filing for divorce in April 2017, Ben has moved on with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.
An insider said Ben’s relationship with Lindsay is one of the reasons he’s determined to stick to receiving treatment for alcohol and substance abuse. “He’s focused on his family and spending time with Lindsay [Shookus],” the source told Us. “Dealing with this disease is something he’ll have to work on for the rest of his life and he remains focused on it.”
