That Christmas you were so proud (cocky😬😳) of the homemade bagels you baked for your family, you decided to make them again for #PretendCookingShow and...FAIL!! 🤦🏻‍♀️🚫👎🏼 #bagelfail #triedagainandfailedagain #screechcrashboom #staytunedforvictory

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Feb 5, 2018 at 4:24pm PST