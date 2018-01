Though she rarely shares anything about her kids on social media, the Alias star just couldn’t keep to herself a precious love note her 5-year-son wrote!

Found by their local librarian and tucked inside a picture book, the letter read, “Hello, you are loved. I believe in you.” He even drew a little heart at the bottom. Awww.

At the end of the message accompanying a photo of the letter, the actress, 45, included 4 heart emojis and the following hashtags: #actsofkindness @spreadlove #belikemlkjr #lovenote.

Even her followers were smitten with the note! One wrote, “Aww so sweet! You’re doing a great job Momma! It shows!!”

And another wrote, “OMG that’s so cute and sweet! That would be such an awesome note to receive.”