Photo credit: MEGA

Jennifer also revealed Aretha surprised her during a rehearsal she had in before her tribute performance for the Queen of Soul at the 2014 BET Honors. “We're in rehearsal at the venue and Aretha shouldn't have known anything about it and all of a sudden she bursts inside of the rehearsal space. And everybody stops like, Okay, Aretha's here. What do we do?’” she said. “She sat down and she talked to me for a long time and then she made like she was leaving. They said, ‘She's outside of the door listening.’”