It’s Over
Jennifer Hudson Files Protective Order Against David Otunga Following Split
The couple were together for ten years and are parents to an 8 year old son.
It’s splitsville for Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson and her professional wrestler husband David Otunga. The couple were together for ten years and are parents to an 8 year old son. The situation goes beyond them simply breaking up, as the Oscar winner has now filed a protective order against him. Click-through to read all the details.
