COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
It’s Over

Jennifer Hudson Files Protective Order Against David Otunga Following Split

November 17, 2017 9:34AM

The couple were together for ten years and are parents to an 8 year old son.

It’s splitsville for Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson and her professional wrestler husband David Otunga.  The couple were together for ten years and are parents to an 8 year old son.  The situation goes beyond them simply breaking up, as the Oscar winner has now filed a protective order against him.  Click-through to read all the details.

Jennifer Hudson Files Protective Order Against David Otunga Following Split

Back to intro
1/7
Jennifer & David met ten years ago and became engaged in September of 2008.  Although they have been together for a decade, they never officially got married. 
In August of 2009, she gave birth to their only child, a boy named David Daniel.  
It looks like there have been issues between the two of them for quite some time.  Jennifer’s rep revealed to PEOPLE Magazine that "They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months.”
“Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” the statement from her rep concluded.
David’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, released a statement to PEOPLE denying any wrongdoing on her clients part.  
“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child,” a part of Tracy's statement read.
What are your thoughts on their shocking split & allegations?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
The Weeknd Runs Back To Bella Hadid After Splitting From ...
NEWS
Tristan Thompson Puts Khloe Kardashian On A Strict Pregnancy Diet
NEWS
Taylor Swift Is Undergoing A Huge MakeUNDER — Get All The Details!
STYLE
Too Close For Comfort? Jennifer Lopez Might Take A BREAK From Alex Rodriguez
COUPLES Jennifer lopez alex rodriguez break up long
See How Vincent Herbert Tries To 'Rekindle That Fire' With Tamar Braxton
REALITY TV