When Andy asked the A-list star if there was any truth to the rumors that she was dating Brad, Jennifer said, “No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random."



























While it was random, it was a rumor that Jennifer was excited about! "But, I also wasn’t like, in a huge hurry to debunk it," she joked.









[Amy Schumer] and I was really sad,” Jennifer said. She then went on to dish about her actual real life relationship with director Darren Aronofsky . “When Darren and I first broke up. I toldand I was really sad,” Jennifer said.

"The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, 'What is this?'" she continued. "I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, 'I'm so sorry to hear you're gonna die alone. Love, Amy.'"



Also in the interview, Jennifer revealed that she's been called "J-Law" since 7th grade and that her accent in American Hustle was inspired by the cast of Jersey Shore!