Photo credit: Shutterstock

The bling "was a giant rock" and "was very noticeable," according to eyewitnesses at the time. Jennifer showed off the yellow gold band set, which also featured a huge jewel. According to Elle , the stunning piece of jewelry "seems to be roughly four to five carats and worth around $200,000." The Hunger Games alum gave her fans a glimpse of her new rock at the Paris Fashion Weekshow in February.