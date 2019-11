Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney plan on walking down the aisle sooner than fans may think! The Academy Award-winning actress and art dealer are reportedly getting married on Saturday, October 20 at a swanky Rhode Island venue. The reception will be filled with delicious gourmet food and specialty cocktails. Jennifer, 29, and Cooke, 34, got engaged in February and were seen at the New York marriage bureau in September. Here’s a breakdown on their big day!