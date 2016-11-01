Moving On: Jennifer Lawrence Dating Much Older Man!

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter – Arrivals She’s got a type! Jennifer Lawrence has a new older man and her exes aren’t too happy about it!

The 26-year-old actress has a history of dating older men, comedian Aziz Ansari, 33, and Coldplay front man Chris Martin, 39. However, it seems she’s out done herself with her rumored new beau, director Darren Aronofsky, who is 47.

It’s the 21-year age gap that is said to have even her older exes a little confused. “Jen’s happy," an insider shared to Look. “I think some of her exes are pretty surprised. But it’s fair to say that Jen really seems to have been swept off her feet. “

The X-Men star and movie director first met while working together this summer on an untitled project of his. Romance rumors began to fly after they were photographed having brunch together at a restaurant in NYC.

“Darren’s totally rocking her world right now and he’s so unlike the guys she’s been dating,” the source revealed.

This would the first serious relationship for the actress since ending her nearly five-year relationship with actor Nicholas Holt in August 2014.

While Jen has confessed to feeling “lost” since her split from Nick it seems she’s finally moved on and Darren may be the reason behind it.

“I think Nick had come round to the idea of wanting something more recently, but Jen’s very happy with the situation now…She’s just moved on to the next stage…, ” the source confessed.