Age Is A 'Big Problem!' Jennifer Lawrence's Parents Don't Approve Of New Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky — Will He Still Propose?

Jennifer Lawrence seems completely smitten with her new boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, but her parents are not his biggest fan!

According to an InTouch source, "the 20-year age gap is a big problem" for the Oscar winner's parents, Gary and Karen.

The insider added that the two want Jen to "find someone her own age."

Unforunately, the 26-year-old "doesn't want to disappoint her parents, but she really likes spending time with him."

The source explained that the two might be getting VERY serious saying, "If Darren proposes...then everything will have to change. Jen's parents will have to accept him, publicly anyway."