Vroom Vroom
Jennifer Lawrence Gives Her ‘BFF’ Kris Jenner A Hilarious Gift For Christmas!
‘My girl didn’t disappoint’ wrote the Kardashian matriarch about her shiny new toy.
Jennifer Lawrence may just be the best gift giver ever, according to her BFF Kris Jenner. The Kardashian matriarch was thrilled when she received a hilarious present from the Oscar winner, as it was exactly what she asked for! Click-through for the “speedy” pic!
2 of 6
3 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!