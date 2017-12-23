NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Vroom Vroom

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Her ‘BFF’ Kris Jenner A Hilarious Gift For Christmas!

December 23, 2017 14:15PM

‘My girl didn’t disappoint’ wrote the Kardashian matriarch about her shiny new toy.

Jennifer Lawrence may just be the best gift giver ever, according to her BFF Kris Jenner.  The Kardashian matriarch was thrilled when she received a hilarious present from the Oscar winner, as it was exactly what she asked for!  Click-through for the “speedy” pic!

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Her ‘BFF’ Kris Jenner A Hilarious Gift For Christmas!

Back to intro
1/6
Kris and Jennifer have been friends for a couple of years now, although the Mother! star confessed to having the whole Kardashian klan in her life for so much longer. "I've been watching them for 11 years, so I grew up with them, and I know all of them personally."
"The Housewives, they go in and out. They're fighting all the time," Jennifer continued. "There's something more comforting about the Kardashians."
So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Jennifer would get her favorite reality television mother a gift for the holidays, and it turned out to be a brand new car!
Well... a toy car that is!  Kris shared the hilarious photo on her Instagram, captioning it with "My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise#jlaw #soexcited." 
Does this mean more gifts for other members of the Kardashian family this year from Jennifer, or is Kris the only special one for her?
What are your thoughts on Jennifer's hysterical gift to Kris?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Kendall Jenner Is Paying For Blake Griffin's Wardrobe!
COUPLES