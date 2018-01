The incident was just the latest between the two, as they had an awkward encounter just last fall at the Toronto International Film Festival when they shared a forced, wobbly hug . The moment made people wonder whether something was up between them.

Flash forward to over the weekend for the Golden Globes, when the X-Men: Apocalypse star had her glam team all around her as she got ready to attend a few after-parties with Emma, who suddenly canceled on her!

Jennifer was so mad about it that she took to Facebook to complain to her followers in a video, in which she said, “You had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after-parties, so I got us tickets to some after-parties, booked a car and was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn’t wanna go.”

She didn’t let it go there, continuing, “You just wanted to come over to my house, so I just sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like!”

And at that point, she erupted into laughter, at the same time that Emma (apparently taking the video) does as well. Luckily, the 27-year-old was a good sport about it, because many wouldn’t have been.