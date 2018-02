Jen wore this gorgeous gold gown to Red Sparrow’s London premiere at the Vue West End.

The stunning gown plunged low in the front. A multicolor green, pink, blue, and gold skirt completed the sultry but fun look.

Jen opted to wear her blonde locks in loose curls over her shoulders.

This morning, Jen headed to a photo call for the film at The Corinthia Hotel. Despite the chilly temperatures, the actress dared to bare all in this plunging black dress.

Darren Aronofsky, is going to regret It showed off quite a big of leg, too! Jen's ex,, is going to regret calling it quits when he sees these pics.