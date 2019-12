Photo credit: Shutterstock

Senior Vice President of Sports, Media and Entertainment for PepsiCo, Adam Harter, shared his excitement in a press release. "We are so excited to announce that global superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage together for the very first time at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show,” Adam said. “We’ve been working closely behind-the-scenes with our longstanding partners at the NFL, and now alongside Roc Nation to bring these mega superstars together. It is a testament to our partnership and commitment to push the envelope of what is possible.”