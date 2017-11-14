OK! Exclusive
Too Close For Comfort? Jennifer Lopez Might Take A BREAK From Alex Rodriguez
The pair has been a little too inseparable for the 'Amor' singer, a source claims.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been seemingly inseparable since they began dating earlier this year, but even J. Lo. needs a break from all the attention now and then! An OK! insider claims that Jen is desperate for some time away from her famous boyfriend, and is hoping the two can take “a few weeks” off from each other!
