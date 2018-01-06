COUPLES
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoy ‘Family Night’ With Kids At Lakers Game

January 6, 2018 14:43PM

The couple’s children are acting more and more like siblings these days.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s kids are too cute! The couple, who is about to celebrate one year together, were spotted at a Lakers game on Friday night with all four of their children — Jen’s twins and Alex’s two daughters — where they made for a picture perfect family. Click through to see the pics!

Alex posted this adorable family selfie at the game. “Friday night, family night,” Alex captioned the pic featuring his daughters Natasha and Ella and J. Lo’s twins Emme and Max.
The couple’s kids may not be related, but they could still pass for siblings!
Emme and Ella are so close that the nine-year-olds even shared a seat at one point.
Meanwhile, Max got so tuckered out that he fell asleep during the game!
According to insiders, the couple’s kids are eager for them to get married. “All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” a source told People, adding that the kids already “act like siblings and are very sweet together.”
