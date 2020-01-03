Photo credit: shutterstock

"You know I’ve been in this business for awhile — maybe longer than I'd like to admit. I’ve had the great privilege of working with great directors. There was something that spoke to me about this role," Jennifer continued. "This was a film written, directed, produced, edited, set designed by women, about women, starring women. So, to all the talented women out there — support one another. Remember no is not an answer. It's an opportunity."