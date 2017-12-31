Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Get An Intense Workout Session In Right Before The New Year!

The couple that stays together, works out together, which is exactly what J. Lo and A-Rod did on New Year's Eve morning in Los Angeles. Both kept it workout casual style wise as they prepared to strengthen their muscles and burn some calories.

They weren't alone however, as J. Lo's adorable son Max came along for the workout adventure!

These two don't play games when it comes to their workouts, as they were both spotted lifting some major weights to keep their bodies super fit.

A-Rod showed what a great boyfriend he is as he spotted J. Lo while she did some sick pull ups.

J. Lo also worked on her leg strengthening during the intense workout, where the results are pretty evident due to how amazing she looks going into 2018.