Burn Those Calories

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Get An Intense Workout Session In Right Before The New Year!

December 31, 2017 14:20PM

Her son Max joined in for some sweat-inducing fun.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ending their 2017 by getting a major workout session in!  Instead of spending the last day of the year scarfing down food like many others do, they decided to kick the day into high gear with running, strength training and so much more!  Click-through for all the details.

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Get An Intense Workout Session In Right Before The New Year!

The couple that stays together, works out together, which is exactly what J. Lo and A-Rod did on New Year's Eve morning in Los Angeles.  Both kept it workout casual style wise as they prepared to strengthen their muscles and burn some calories.
They weren't alone however, as J. Lo's adorable son Max came along for the workout adventure!
These two don't play games when it comes to their workouts, as they were both spotted lifting some major weights to keep their bodies super fit.
A-Rod showed what a great boyfriend he is as he spotted J. Lo while she did some sick pull ups.
J. Lo also worked on her leg strengthening during the intense workout, where the results are pretty evident due to how amazing she looks going into 2018.
