Photo credit: Shutterstock

Although Jennifer’s character Ramona was motivated by money in the movie, the New York native pointed out that she has a different mindset. "I do things because I love them. I didn't get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers," she said. "I did it for free and produced it. I bank on myself. That's the Jenny From the Block. I do what I want, I do what I love. But it was kind of a really different mindset to get into to play Ramona."