In honor of the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, many A-List celebrities cleaned up nice! The event brought out the likes of J.Lo, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and more.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
In honor of the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, many A-List celebrities cleaned up nice! The event brought out the likes of J.Lo, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and more.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!