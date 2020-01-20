Photo credit: Shutterstock

J.Lo looked stunning in an all-black dress that she paired with a diamond watch, necklace and earrings. The body-hugging gown featured a cape that demanded attention on the red carpet. The mother of two pulled her hair into a sleek bun and wore light makeup. The 50-year-old was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Support Role for her role in Hustlers. Prior to the event, Jennifer shared her excitement to social media. "Holding back tears... means so much to me to be recognized by my fellow actors!!! Thank you so much to @sagawards for this nomination ♥️ it truly means the world to me!!! NEVER GIVE UP!! #HustlersMovie #Ramona #SAGAwards," she wrote at the time.