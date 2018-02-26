Jennifer Lopez Has A Secret Meeting With Hitmaker Pharrell Williams In L.A.

The “Ain’t It Funny” songstress and the megaproducer looked like they had a very long night of conversation and brainstorming when they two were snapped walking out of Nobu in West Hollywood.

They might have thought they were fooling shutterbugs by leaving the hotspot at separate moments (Pharrell left ahead of JLo), but they were definitely together.

Though they both donned casual clothing and laidback style, they still looked too cool for school as JLo wore her hair in her signature half up/half down ‘do along with some blue jeans and a long-sleeved t-shirt.

Meanwhile, Pharrell looked equally casual chic in jeans and a pink sweatshirt with the words “futuristic teenagers” scrawled across the front.

This sighting begged the question, what were they meeting about? Jennifer had a hit last year with “Sexy Body” (and is also headlining the Vegas residence, “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have”) and Pharrell had “Freedom” off the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack. But it could be time for the two to get back into the studio once again. And if they do, it could be out in time to become a MAJOR summer hit!