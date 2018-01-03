NEWS
‘Never Gangster’

‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Loses Big For Mispronouncing ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’

January 3, 2018 10:54AM

This guy’s 2018 is off to a crushing start.

2018 has barely begun and already one man’s year is off to a crushing start, thanks to a hilarious, albeit perhaps slightly embarrassing, moment on Jeopardy. Contestant Nick won big when he seemed to correctly answer a clue with the response “Gangster’s Paradise Lost,” but just minutes later, Alex Trebek had to deliver the sad news: it’s “gangsta” with an “a,” and never “gangster” with an “er.”

During the New Year’s Day episode, the clue seemed innocent enough. “A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic,” Alex read.
Nick was quick to answer, “Gangster’s Paradise Lost,” adding $3,200 to his total and putting him in first place.
But just minutes later, Alex received word from the Jeopardy judges on high that Nick’s slight change in the pronunciation of “gangsta” was incorrect and would cost him.
“Our judges have re-evaluated one of your responses a few minutes ago, Nick,” Trebek explained. “You said gangster’s instead of gangsta’s on that song by Coolio, so we take $3,200 away from you. You are now in second place.”
Roy Wood Jr. of The Daily Show found the moment too funny not to post. “Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all,” he tweeted. “In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy.”
