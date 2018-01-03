‘Never Gangster’
‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Loses Big For Mispronouncing ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’
This guy’s 2018 is off to a crushing start.
2018 has barely begun and already one man’s year is off to a crushing start, thanks to a hilarious, albeit perhaps slightly embarrassing, moment on Jeopardy. Contestant Nick won big when he seemed to correctly answer a clue with the response “Gangster’s Paradise Lost,” but just minutes later, Alex Trebek had to deliver the sad news: it’s “gangsta” with an “a,” and never “gangster” with an “er.”
