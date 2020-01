Photo credit: Shutterstock

On Monday, January 13, producers of the show released a statement to Deadline explaining the error, which they claim was attributed by “human error in post-production.” “In the process of taping this clue, ‘BUILT IN THE 300S A.D. THE CHURCH OF THE NATIVITY’ we became aware that the clue was flawed as written and that determining an acceptable response would be problematic,” the statement read.