NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
LOL

Jerry Seinfeld Gets Slammed After Dissing Ke$ha & You Won't Believe How!

February 1, 2018 13:36PM

The comedian had the same experience he subjected the singer to!

It can happen to anyone! Jerry Seinfeld made headlines last year after snubbing singer Kesha on the red carpet, but it turns out it’s happened to him too! All Kesha wanted was a hug from the acclaimed comedian when she ran across him in Washington, D.C., but he wasn’t having it. Now, it’s been revealed that Twitter user “Honored Spirit’s” friend actually dissed Jerry back in the day, and his story was told in the most epic of ways.

Jerry Seinfeld Gets Slammed After Dissing Ke$ha & You Won't Believe How!

Back to intro
1/6
Honored Spirit revealed on Twitter that his pal ran into Matthew Broderick a few years ago while in Montauk on Long Island with his daughter.
Naturally, his friend asked if his daughter could take a photo with the actor. While doing so, Honored Spirit said he looked at Matthew's friend and asked him "to kind of move to the side a bit out of frame."
YIKES. Well guess who that friend was? None other than Jerry, who has won an Emmy and a Golden Globe, among other awards, for his outstanding career.
But we're sure Kesha feels happy! As reported, the self-proclaimed "Seinfeld" super-fan was dissed last year when Jerry didn't acknowledge her when she interrupted him during an interview.
"I felt like I was 5 years old," Kesha later said on SiriusXM's “Hits 1 in Hollywood” show. "I instantly was like, 'Oh, f--- me.' And I like somehow ended up in my very own mini-episode of 'Seinfeld' for like five seconds."
What are your thoughts on Jerry being dissed? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE